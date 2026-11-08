Trump Accuses Democrats of Political Intimidation After Midterm Victory
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Saturday of intimidating Republican officials, financial supporters and party allies through alleged threats of impeachment and imprisonment following their midterm election success, describing the alleged conduct as “extortion at the highest level.”
In an extensive statement published on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that Democratic political figures had sent warning letters to several individuals, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, threatening them with impeachment proceedings and other potential penalties.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
He described the alleged actions as “weaponization and lawfare,” arguing that individuals were being targeted because of their political affiliations rather than any accusations of misconduct.
Trump also directed criticism toward Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, alleging that she planned to pursue young Americans who support Republican principles.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, calling on Republicans to “get smart, fast!”
The president further urged the Department of Justice to examine the allegations, characterizing the reported actions as criminal behavior and announcing that he was directing the department to begin an immediate investigation.
In an extensive statement published on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that Democratic political figures had sent warning letters to several individuals, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, threatening them with impeachment proceedings and other potential penalties.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
He described the alleged actions as “weaponization and lawfare,” arguing that individuals were being targeted because of their political affiliations rather than any accusations of misconduct.
Trump also directed criticism toward Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, alleging that she planned to pursue young Americans who support Republican principles.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, calling on Republicans to “get smart, fast!”
The president further urged the Department of Justice to examine the allegations, characterizing the reported actions as criminal behavior and announcing that he was directing the department to begin an immediate investigation.
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