Erdogan Heads to Karabakh for Azerbaijan Victory Day Celebrations
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to travel to Karabakh on Sunday following an invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations, according to an announcement by Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Saturday.
Duran confirmed the upcoming visit in a statement shared on social media, noting that Erdogan's trip would coincide with the national occasion commemorating Azerbaijan's victory.
As part of the visit, Erdogan and Aliyev are expected to hold bilateral discussions covering different areas of cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, alongside key regional and international developments.
The meeting is also expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries.
Duran confirmed the upcoming visit in a statement shared on social media, noting that Erdogan's trip would coincide with the national occasion commemorating Azerbaijan's victory.
As part of the visit, Erdogan and Aliyev are expected to hold bilateral discussions covering different areas of cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, alongside key regional and international developments.
The meeting is also expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries.
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