Erdogan Holds Talks with Trump On Regional, International Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, addressing relations between Ankara and Washington alongside major regional and international developments, according to official statements.
During the discussion, Erdogan expressed optimism about the future of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing their shared intention to strengthen bilateral ties and advance relations in the coming period.
The Turkish leader also highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, calling for outstanding disputes to be addressed through diplomatic negotiations rather than confrontation.
He reiterated Türkiye's determination to maintain its diplomatic initiatives and contribute to regional peace efforts.
Turning to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan expressed hope that renewed diplomatic activity would produce meaningful progress toward resolving the war.
He affirmed that Ankara would remain involved in efforts to end the fighting, stressing the need for continued dialogue and stronger diplomatic engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.
Erdogan also conveyed his appreciation to Trump for supporting the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
During the discussion, Erdogan expressed optimism about the future of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing their shared intention to strengthen bilateral ties and advance relations in the coming period.
The Turkish leader also highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, calling for outstanding disputes to be addressed through diplomatic negotiations rather than confrontation.
He reiterated Türkiye's determination to maintain its diplomatic initiatives and contribute to regional peace efforts.
Turning to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan expressed hope that renewed diplomatic activity would produce meaningful progress toward resolving the war.
He affirmed that Ankara would remain involved in efforts to end the fighting, stressing the need for continued dialogue and stronger diplomatic engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.
Erdogan also conveyed his appreciation to Trump for supporting the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
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