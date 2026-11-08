Democrats Gain More House Seats as Midterm Results Continue to Emerge
(MENAFN) Democratic candidates captured additional seats in the US House of Representatives as election officials continued announcing results from the midterm contests, with 19 races still unresolved as of Saturday. Democrats held an advantage of more than 90 seats over Republicans in the number of races called.
In California's 14th Congressional District, Democrat Aisha Wahab defeated fellow party member Melissa Hernandez, securing a full two-year term after previously winning a special election earlier this year to succeed Eric Swalwell. The result was declared Friday evening.
Another Democratic victory came in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, where Nancy Lacore defeated Republican candidate Jenny Costa Honeycutt, turning a previously Republican-controlled seat into a Democratic victory. Lacore received 49.7% of the vote compared with her opponent's 48.6%, with 99% of ballots counted. The district is currently represented by Republican Nancy Mace, who chose not to run for another term.
Republicans also recorded several wins as additional congressional contests were resolved.
In New York's 21st Congressional District, Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien, keeping the seat under Republican control after it was previously held by Elise Stefanik.
Colorado Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd also retained his position in the state's 3rd District, defeating Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.
In Arizona, Republican Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee in the 5th Congressional District. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Abraham Hamadeh won another term in the 8th District after defeating Democratic candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
In California's 14th Congressional District, Democrat Aisha Wahab defeated fellow party member Melissa Hernandez, securing a full two-year term after previously winning a special election earlier this year to succeed Eric Swalwell. The result was declared Friday evening.
Another Democratic victory came in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, where Nancy Lacore defeated Republican candidate Jenny Costa Honeycutt, turning a previously Republican-controlled seat into a Democratic victory. Lacore received 49.7% of the vote compared with her opponent's 48.6%, with 99% of ballots counted. The district is currently represented by Republican Nancy Mace, who chose not to run for another term.
Republicans also recorded several wins as additional congressional contests were resolved.
In New York's 21st Congressional District, Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien, keeping the seat under Republican control after it was previously held by Elise Stefanik.
Colorado Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd also retained his position in the state's 3rd District, defeating Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.
In Arizona, Republican Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee in the 5th Congressional District. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Abraham Hamadeh won another term in the 8th District after defeating Democratic candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment