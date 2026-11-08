Loomer Faces Scrutiny Over Payments for Undisclosed Political Content
(MENAFN) Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for her close ties to US President Donald Trump, is facing allegations that she received more than $60,000 from private clients in exchange for publishing political content on social media without revealing the financial arrangements, according to reports published Saturday.
The claims, which involve former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz and three other individuals familiar with the transactions, have raised concerns about transparency in the growing business of political influence and messaging across digital platforms.
Financial records reportedly indicate that Loomer and her Florida-based company, King Breaker Media, received four separate payments totaling more than $60,000 beginning in May of last year.
Two individuals familiar with the arrangements said they had personally paid Loomer to share political messages through her account on X, where she has approximately 1.9 million followers. A third person said they had supervised clients involved in making similar payments.
Bruesewitz confirmed that his political consulting company, X Strategies, had compensated Loomer for social media posts addressing policy matters. However, he acknowledged concerns about the practice becoming excessive and called for more transparent disclosure requirements.
Loomer, 33, denied receiving money in exchange for publishing posts on the platform, maintaining that her activities focused on journalism, public affairs and opposition research. She also disputed the allegations involving Bruesewitz, explaining that his payments were intended to cover the preparation of a research document that she later shared.
The claims, which involve former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz and three other individuals familiar with the transactions, have raised concerns about transparency in the growing business of political influence and messaging across digital platforms.
Financial records reportedly indicate that Loomer and her Florida-based company, King Breaker Media, received four separate payments totaling more than $60,000 beginning in May of last year.
Two individuals familiar with the arrangements said they had personally paid Loomer to share political messages through her account on X, where she has approximately 1.9 million followers. A third person said they had supervised clients involved in making similar payments.
Bruesewitz confirmed that his political consulting company, X Strategies, had compensated Loomer for social media posts addressing policy matters. However, he acknowledged concerns about the practice becoming excessive and called for more transparent disclosure requirements.
Loomer, 33, denied receiving money in exchange for publishing posts on the platform, maintaining that her activities focused on journalism, public affairs and opposition research. She also disputed the allegations involving Bruesewitz, explaining that his payments were intended to cover the preparation of a research document that she later shared.
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