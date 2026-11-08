Crosetto Urges Proactive Measures Against Growing Cybersecurity Threats
(MENAFN) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has raised concerns over the increasing risks posed by cyberattacks and evolving hybrid warfare tactics, calling on the government to strengthen its ability to identify and prevent threats before they materialize.
In a statement shared on social media Saturday, Crosetto recalled that he had been warning about the dangers of hybrid warfare for the past four years, noting that its potential impact and the vulnerabilities associated with cyberattacks were only recently attracting greater attention.
"Yet we continue to underestimate other aspects, such as cognitive warfare," he said, highlighting practices involving personal profiling, the exploitation of private data and neuroscience to shape human behavior, alongside the deliberate manipulation of information.
The minister also drew attention to the expanding activities of hostile actors across digital platforms, warning that their growing presence represents another significant security challenge.
Crosetto cautioned that governments risk overlooking cognitive warfare in the same way they previously underestimated other emerging threats, potentially recognizing its seriousness only after substantial damage has occurred.
"Let's stop chasing threats and start anticipating them, including by making them harder to carry out," he said.
He further stressed the need for an integrated national security strategy, arguing that protecting the country against evolving risks must become a central government priority.
"Now, not when it is too late," he added.
In a statement shared on social media Saturday, Crosetto recalled that he had been warning about the dangers of hybrid warfare for the past four years, noting that its potential impact and the vulnerabilities associated with cyberattacks were only recently attracting greater attention.
"Yet we continue to underestimate other aspects, such as cognitive warfare," he said, highlighting practices involving personal profiling, the exploitation of private data and neuroscience to shape human behavior, alongside the deliberate manipulation of information.
The minister also drew attention to the expanding activities of hostile actors across digital platforms, warning that their growing presence represents another significant security challenge.
Crosetto cautioned that governments risk overlooking cognitive warfare in the same way they previously underestimated other emerging threats, potentially recognizing its seriousness only after substantial damage has occurred.
"Let's stop chasing threats and start anticipating them, including by making them harder to carry out," he said.
He further stressed the need for an integrated national security strategy, arguing that protecting the country against evolving risks must become a central government priority.
"Now, not when it is too late," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment