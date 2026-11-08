Demonstrators in Sweden Condemn Israeli Attacks on Palestine, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hundreds of protesters gathered in Stockholm to denounce Israeli military operations in Palestine and Lebanon, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to civilian suffering.
The demonstration took place at Odenplan Square following a call from several civil society groups. Participants condemned Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, while also expressing opposition to repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements.
Demonstrators displayed banners highlighting the humanitarian consequences of the attacks, including messages stating "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop attacks on Lebanon" and "End food shortages."
Protesters called on Israel to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza and urged the Swedish government to suspend arms sales to Israel.
Among those attending was Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom, who described the situation in Gaza as an ongoing genocide and criticized European governments for refusing to use that characterization.
"This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning," she said.
Akerstrom further accused Swedish officials and other European political leaders of contributing to the continuation of the violence by repeatedly defending Israel's right to self-defense.
She also expressed solidarity with Palestinian resistance, maintaining that Palestinians living under occupation are entitled to resist.
The demonstration took place at Odenplan Square following a call from several civil society groups. Participants condemned Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, while also expressing opposition to repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements.
Demonstrators displayed banners highlighting the humanitarian consequences of the attacks, including messages stating "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop attacks on Lebanon" and "End food shortages."
Protesters called on Israel to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza and urged the Swedish government to suspend arms sales to Israel.
Among those attending was Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom, who described the situation in Gaza as an ongoing genocide and criticized European governments for refusing to use that characterization.
"This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning," she said.
Akerstrom further accused Swedish officials and other European political leaders of contributing to the continuation of the violence by repeatedly defending Israel's right to self-defense.
She also expressed solidarity with Palestinian resistance, maintaining that Palestinians living under occupation are entitled to resist.
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