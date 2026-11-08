'She Was Emotional About The Country's Situation': Cong's Udit Raj On Sonia Gandhi's Response To Babri Masjid Demolition

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) In the face of mounting criticism from the ruling alliance over senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's reported response to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, party leader Udit Raj said that she was emotional about the country's situation at that time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had questioned the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson's reported emotional response to the events of December 6, 1992.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj said that the issue is much bigger than the Babri Masjid.

"The demolition of the mosque was certainly a tragic incident. Her concern was about the country's social fabric, considering that there are 25–30 crore Muslims in this country," he said.

"If such a large population is viewed with hatred, excluded from the mainstream and targeted, it will affect India's progress. She was crying for the country and was emotional about the condition the country was in," he said.

Ahead of the launch of her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", Sonia Gandhi, in a recent interview, recalled that she broke down in tears while watching the demolition of the Babri Masjid on television in 1992, prompting criticism from the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Saturday, argued that Indian television was not broadcasting the demolition live throughout the day and demanded clarification about the source of the footage that had reportedly moved her to tears. He questioned whether Sonia Gandhi's sympathies were with Ram Janmabhoomi or the mosque, asking why a party that once spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya was now allegedly invoking Babar's legacy.

Meanwhile, Udit Raj lashed out at the BJP, calling it a "quadruple-engine government" instead of a double-engine or triple-engine government.

"This is what will happen: the more places they (BJP) come to power, the greater the damage to the country will be. Local government, meaning the municipal corporation, the state government, the LG and the central government-all are under their control. Yet, things are deteriorating. They keep running the government by repeatedly telling lies," he remarked.