Villages Near Erode Bird Sanctuary Celebrate Cracker-Free Deepavali For 21St Consecutive Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Setting an example in wildlife conservation, residents of more than 10 villages surrounding the Vellode Birds Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu's Erode district celebrated Deepavali without bursting firecrackers on Sunday, continuing a remarkable tradition for the 21st consecutive year.

The villagers have voluntarily adopted the practice to protect thousands of resident and migratory birds from the deafening noise and air pollution associated with firecrackers.

Their collective commitment has transformed the festival into an annual demonstration of environmental responsibility. Children have played a significant role in sustaining the initiative, willingly giving up noisy firecrackers and restricting their celebrations to sparklers.

Families marked the festival by wearing new clothes, exchanging greetings and participating in traditional festivities without disturbing the sanctuary's fragile ecosystem.

Located approximately 10 kilometres from Erode town, the Vellode Birds Sanctuary covers around 240 acres and has long served as an important habitat for several species of birds.

Established in 1996 by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, it is among the 16 bird sanctuaries included in Tamil Nadu's official list of protected areas.

Unlike several other bird sanctuaries in the state, Vellode has no adjoining woodland. Instead, its ecological significance centres on the Periyakulam Lake tank, which provides feeding, nesting and breeding opportunities for birds arriving from different regions of India and overseas.

The sanctuary traditionally witnesses bird arrivals during the March-October nesting and breeding season. However, villagers said the number of birds currently present is relatively low, with only a handful of resident and migratory species being spotted.

Over the years, the sanctuary has attracted thousands of birds, including several migratory species.

Among those recorded are the bar-headed goose, black-tailed godwit, Eurasian spoonbill, spot-billed pelican, Western marsh harrier and blue-tailed bee-eater.

Residents said the decision to avoid firecrackers has become an accepted community tradition, with younger generations actively supporting the conservation effort. Some families who wished to burst crackers travelled to relatives' homes outside the sanctuary's surroundings rather than disturbing birds in their own villages.

The uninterrupted 21-year initiative highlights how local communities can contribute to wildlife protection through voluntary action, demonstrating that traditional celebrations and environmental conservation can coexist without compromising festive enthusiasm.