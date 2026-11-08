Pope Leo Highlights Unity During Uruguay Visit
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV led a religious service in the Uruguayan city of Paysandu on Saturday, continuing his first official tour of Latin America since becoming pontiff. His visit also includes several upcoming activities in the capital, Montevideo.
In his sermon, Leo reflected on the development of Christianity across the Rio de la Plata region, emphasizing the importance of solidarity, collective responsibility and cooperation among communities.
Using familiar regional landmarks and traditions to illustrate his message, including the General Artigas International Bridge, local palm forests and the popular South American beverage mate, the pope stressed the need to establish stronger connections and promote social unity.
The ceremony took place on the second day of his three-day stay in Uruguay, which represents the opening destination of a 12-day regional journey covering Argentina and Peru as well.
After completing his engagement in Paysandu, Leo is scheduled to travel to Montevideo, where his agenda includes meetings with disadvantaged residents and educational representatives in the Casavalle district. He is also expected to participate in a prayer gathering at Centenario Stadium.
The pontiff's schedule for Sunday includes another Mass in the city of Florida, after which he will leave Uruguay and head to Argentina.
The visit represents the first time a pope has traveled to Uruguay since Pope John Paul II's visit to the country in 1988.
Uruguay, which has a predominantly secular population and a longstanding tradition of separating religious institutions from state affairs, is welcoming a pontiff who has maintained strong connections with Latin America throughout his life.
In his sermon, Leo reflected on the development of Christianity across the Rio de la Plata region, emphasizing the importance of solidarity, collective responsibility and cooperation among communities.
Using familiar regional landmarks and traditions to illustrate his message, including the General Artigas International Bridge, local palm forests and the popular South American beverage mate, the pope stressed the need to establish stronger connections and promote social unity.
The ceremony took place on the second day of his three-day stay in Uruguay, which represents the opening destination of a 12-day regional journey covering Argentina and Peru as well.
After completing his engagement in Paysandu, Leo is scheduled to travel to Montevideo, where his agenda includes meetings with disadvantaged residents and educational representatives in the Casavalle district. He is also expected to participate in a prayer gathering at Centenario Stadium.
The pontiff's schedule for Sunday includes another Mass in the city of Florida, after which he will leave Uruguay and head to Argentina.
The visit represents the first time a pope has traveled to Uruguay since Pope John Paul II's visit to the country in 1988.
Uruguay, which has a predominantly secular population and a longstanding tradition of separating religious institutions from state affairs, is welcoming a pontiff who has maintained strong connections with Latin America throughout his life.
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