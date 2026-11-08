US Expels Lebanese Consul General in Detroit
(MENAFN) The United States has designated Ibrahim Charara, Lebanon’s consul general in Detroit, Michigan, as persona non grata, according to Lebanese media reports released Saturday.
Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington informed local media that the US State Department had officially communicated its decision to remove Charara from his diplomatic post.
No public confirmation or statement had been issued by either the US State Department or Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry at the time of the reports.
The move came after US media outlets highlighted older social media posts reportedly linked to the Lebanese diplomat.
A report published Nov. 2 cited a post from 2021 that allegedly showed Charara “praised Hezbollah's 1983 suicide attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, which killed 241 American service members.”
Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington informed local media that the US State Department had officially communicated its decision to remove Charara from his diplomatic post.
No public confirmation or statement had been issued by either the US State Department or Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry at the time of the reports.
The move came after US media outlets highlighted older social media posts reportedly linked to the Lebanese diplomat.
A report published Nov. 2 cited a post from 2021 that allegedly showed Charara “praised Hezbollah's 1983 suicide attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, which killed 241 American service members.”
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