Turkey Highlights Risks of Tech Companies’ Growing Digital Influence
(MENAFN) Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran raised concerns Saturday over the expanding power of major technology companies in the digital sphere, warning that their growing influence could undermine independent journalism, national sovereignty and cultural identity.
Addressing a panel discussion titled "Who Is in Charge in the Algorithmic Age? Companies, Countries, Citizens" at the TRT World Forum, Duran explained that digital algorithms were increasingly taking over the role traditionally played by newsroom editors, influencing which information reaches the public and which content receives little or no exposure.
"Algorithms are not neutral. Human choices lie behind them, serving commercial and political interests," he said.
Duran cautioned that a limited number of powerful technology corporations could increasingly influence public perceptions by controlling the information users access through digital platforms. Meanwhile, traditional media organizations and journalists face growing financial difficulties as online platforms generate benefits from news content produced by others.
Highlighting the challenges facing the journalism industry, he stressed that maintaining independent reporting requires sustainable funding, editorial autonomy and adherence to professional standards.
"Journalism cannot survive on visibility alone," he said, emphasizing that exposure through digital platforms is insufficient to guarantee the long-term survival of independent media.
Addressing a panel discussion titled "Who Is in Charge in the Algorithmic Age? Companies, Countries, Citizens" at the TRT World Forum, Duran explained that digital algorithms were increasingly taking over the role traditionally played by newsroom editors, influencing which information reaches the public and which content receives little or no exposure.
"Algorithms are not neutral. Human choices lie behind them, serving commercial and political interests," he said.
Duran cautioned that a limited number of powerful technology corporations could increasingly influence public perceptions by controlling the information users access through digital platforms. Meanwhile, traditional media organizations and journalists face growing financial difficulties as online platforms generate benefits from news content produced by others.
Highlighting the challenges facing the journalism industry, he stressed that maintaining independent reporting requires sustainable funding, editorial autonomy and adherence to professional standards.
"Journalism cannot survive on visibility alone," he said, emphasizing that exposure through digital platforms is insufficient to guarantee the long-term survival of independent media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment