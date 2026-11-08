Deadly Shooting Near Krakow Tourist Square Leaves Six Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A shooting in the historic district of Krakow in southern Poland has left six people dead and at least 15 others wounded, according to preliminary reports.
The incident unfolded shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Saturday near the city's Main Market Square, a major attraction that draws large numbers of visitors throughout the year.
Initial accounts indicated that armed individuals travelling in a vehicle along Sławkowska Street towards the central square opened fire on people in the surrounding area. The attack also reportedly damaged a nearby commercial establishment and a tram.
Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately, while an air ambulance helicopter landed at the square to assist with the response. Authorities also called on people in the vicinity to seek shelter as security operations continued.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident and said he was receiving regular briefings from the Interior Ministry.
Reports indicated that police had detained a 25-year-old man wearing a military uniform in connection with the incident. Eyewitnesses also described hearing approximately 20 gunshots during the attack.
The reported fatalities include four women and two men, while at least 15 people sustained injuries. Two police officers were also among those wounded.
The incident unfolded shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Saturday near the city's Main Market Square, a major attraction that draws large numbers of visitors throughout the year.
Initial accounts indicated that armed individuals travelling in a vehicle along Sławkowska Street towards the central square opened fire on people in the surrounding area. The attack also reportedly damaged a nearby commercial establishment and a tram.
Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately, while an air ambulance helicopter landed at the square to assist with the response. Authorities also called on people in the vicinity to seek shelter as security operations continued.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident and said he was receiving regular briefings from the Interior Ministry.
Reports indicated that police had detained a 25-year-old man wearing a military uniform in connection with the incident. Eyewitnesses also described hearing approximately 20 gunshots during the attack.
The reported fatalities include four women and two men, while at least 15 people sustained injuries. Two police officers were also among those wounded.
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