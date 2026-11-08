Sanchez Says Spain Rejects Foreign Political Influence Ahead of Elections
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the upcoming Nov. 29 general elections would reaffirm Spain's independence in making its political decisions, insisting that the country's direction would be determined domestically rather than by foreign governments in Washington, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires or Moscow.
Addressing supporters during a campaign gathering in Tarragona on Saturday, Sanchez defended his administration's international positions and reiterated its opposition to expanding military expenditure. He also pledged to push back against the growing influence of far-right movements internationally.
"On November 29, we will tell them with our votes that Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, not from Moscow, but from Spain," he said.
"We will not allow our country to become the outpost or backyard of the international far right," he added.
The Spanish leader also outlined his government's position on major international conflicts, highlighting its opposition to the war in Iran and the genocide in Gaza. He reiterated Madrid's backing for Palestinian statehood and called for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.
On defense policy, Sanchez stood by his refusal to meet US President Donald Trump's demand for Spain to dedicate 5% of its gross domestic product to military spending. He argued that public resources should instead remain focused on essential sectors, including education, healthcare, social services and pensions.
Sanchez concluded by reaffirming his determination to challenge far-right political movements, portraying Spain as a "beacon" whose approach would continue to serve as an inspiration internationally.
Addressing supporters during a campaign gathering in Tarragona on Saturday, Sanchez defended his administration's international positions and reiterated its opposition to expanding military expenditure. He also pledged to push back against the growing influence of far-right movements internationally.
"On November 29, we will tell them with our votes that Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, not from Moscow, but from Spain," he said.
"We will not allow our country to become the outpost or backyard of the international far right," he added.
The Spanish leader also outlined his government's position on major international conflicts, highlighting its opposition to the war in Iran and the genocide in Gaza. He reiterated Madrid's backing for Palestinian statehood and called for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.
On defense policy, Sanchez stood by his refusal to meet US President Donald Trump's demand for Spain to dedicate 5% of its gross domestic product to military spending. He argued that public resources should instead remain focused on essential sectors, including education, healthcare, social services and pensions.
Sanchez concluded by reaffirming his determination to challenge far-right political movements, portraying Spain as a "beacon" whose approach would continue to serve as an inspiration internationally.
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