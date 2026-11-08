US Cripples Ship Defying Iran Blockade; 147 Turned Back
(MENAFN) A US military aircraft struck and disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, after its crew allegedly defied repeated warnings and tried to run Washington’s naval blockade of Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
The St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda was hit by precision munitions aimed at its stern, which left the vessel disabled, CENTCOM said. The ship had been leaving regional waters after a port call in Iran, according to the command, which added that the crew was ordered to evacuate the targeted areas before the strike.
“U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM said. The command reported that since July, 147 commercial vessels have been redirected after complying with orders, while five merchant ships that refused to obey have been disabled.
CENTCOM also said US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that it alleged were tied to a multibillion-dollar shadow network run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The command urged mariners operating near Iranian coastal areas and in surrounding waters to heed warnings from US forces.
The statement gave no information on the condition of the Huda’s crew or the extent of the damage to the ship.
The St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda was hit by precision munitions aimed at its stern, which left the vessel disabled, CENTCOM said. The ship had been leaving regional waters after a port call in Iran, according to the command, which added that the crew was ordered to evacuate the targeted areas before the strike.
“U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM said. The command reported that since July, 147 commercial vessels have been redirected after complying with orders, while five merchant ships that refused to obey have been disabled.
CENTCOM also said US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that it alleged were tied to a multibillion-dollar shadow network run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The command urged mariners operating near Iranian coastal areas and in surrounding waters to heed warnings from US forces.
The statement gave no information on the condition of the Huda’s crew or the extent of the damage to the ship.
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