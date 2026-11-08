Azerbaijani Officials Commemorate Victory Day At Baku's Victory Park (PHOTO)
The officials paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Citizens have also been visiting Victory Park since early morning to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.
The 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, saw the Azerbaijani Army liberate numerous cities, towns and villages from occupation. The liberation of Shusha on November 8 played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's historic victory.
November 8, the date Shusha was liberated, is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment