President Ilham Aliyev To Address Azerbaijani People From Khankendi On Victory Day
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev will address the Azerbaijani people from the city of Khankendi on the occasion of Victory Day.
The address will be broadcast live today at 12:00 (GMT+4).
Will be updated
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