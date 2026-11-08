C'garh CM Welcomes PM Modi's Visit, Credits His Leadership For Peace, Development In Bastar

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 8 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Bastar, where he will celebrate Diwali with security personnel deployed in the region, which was once severely affected by Maoist violence.

Taking to X, CM Sai expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's special affection towards the state and its people, saying, "Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, a warm welcome and heartfelt greetings to you on the sacred soil of Bastar. Your special affection and heartfelt bond with the people of all of Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, have always been a source of inspiration for us all."

He further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership and guidance, Bastar was steadily moving away from violence and fear towards peace, stability and development.

"Under your illustrious leadership and guidance, Bastar is emerging from the darkness of fear and violence and moving towards a new dawn of peace, trust and development. Your presence among our brave soldiers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali honours their indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication, and boosts their morale," he said.

"On this auspicious occasion, on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, we extend our heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes for your well-being. May you continue to bless Chhattisgarh with your affection, blessings and guidance," CM Sai added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would be travelling to Bastar to celebrate the festival of lights with security personnel, while paying tribute to their sacrifices and dedicated service to the nation.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway, and now, development is flourishing."

"I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation," he added.

Every year, for over a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed his Diwali celebration into a national ritual, choosing to celebrate the festival of lights with the nation's armed forces at its most challenging frontiers, plains or mountains.