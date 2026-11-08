Three Members Of A Family Die By Suicide In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide in their house here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Goppanapalli under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station.

A couple and their son allegedly hanged themselves in their flat at Jayabheri Apartments in Goppanapalli.

The deceased were identified as Battula Mareddy, 65, his wife Bharathi, 60, and their son Nishanth Reddy, 38.

According to police, information was received at 8.40 a.m. that three persons hanged themselves in a flat. Police officials rushed to the spot and shifted their bodies to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police suspect that family problems and health issues led to the suicides.

A police officer said they have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

Meanwhile, four persons were killed in two separate road accidents on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

Three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts.

The accident occurred near Telangana Police Academy in Rajendranagar when an autorickshaw rammed into a DCM vehicle near ORR exit.

The autorickshaw was on its way to Moinabad from the Shamshabad area, carrying painting workers.

Seventeen people were travelling in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Suresh, Venkaiah, and Lingaraj Shetty.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

One person was killed in another road accident that occurred in Bachupally,

According to police, a bike rider was killed when the vehicle rammed into the divider on the Bachupally flyover. The youth riding the bike died on the spot, while a young woman riding pillion was injured.

The deceased was identified as Surya, an engineering student.