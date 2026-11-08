BJP Marks Veteran Leader LK Advani Entering His 100Th Year Today

BJP Celebrates Veteran Leader's Milestone

Celebrating the entry of the party's veteran leader LK Advani into his 100th year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday recalled his role in the Ram Mandir movement, stating that the temple in Ayodhya stands as the culmination of the journey Advani set in motion decades ago.

To mark the occasion, Nabin performed a havan at the BJP's central headquarters in New Delhi.

Reflecting on the Ram Mandir Movement

Reflecting on the impact of Advani's Ram Rath Yatra, Nabin recalled the moments when the procession was halted in Bihar. "We were very young at the time, but even then, we could feel how the entire nation was gripped by the movement," he said.

"Whatever the circumstances in Bihar back then, though the journey was halted at Samastipur in an attempt to stop it, the Karsevaks carried Advani Ji's mission forward in its entirety," Nabin said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ultimately carried that continuous movement to its destination.

"Today, as the country witnesses the magnificent Shri Ram Temple standing in Ayodhya, it is a moment for all of us to honour and remember Shri Advani Ji's historic journey," he said.

A Legacy of Resilience and Leadership

Describing Advani as an enduring source of inspiration, Nabin highlighted his resilience. "He is a leader who endured the agony of Partition yet remained steadfast in his resolve, consistently championing the core ideal of 'Nation First'," he said.

He further expressed deep gratitude for Advani's leadership, recalling the party's challenging beginnings. Nabin said, "When the BJP was reduced to just two MPs in Parliament, many dismissed its future. Yet, amidst that atmosphere of despair, it was the unyielding resolve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani that offered a ray of hope."

"It is the shared determination of these two stalwarts that enabled the Bharatiya Janata Party to expand into the formidable political force it is today," Nabin said.

Prime Minister Modi's Tribute

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt article on LK Advani's "everlasting contribution to India" as he turns 99 years old, recalling Partition, the Emergency, Rath Yatra and his role in building the BJP.

Sharing the article on X, PM Modi wrote that as a youngster in 1947, Advani experienced the pain of leaving behind his world in Sindh, yet rebuilt his life "without bitterness." That trait, he said, defined Advani's work in strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP. The article was published in various national dailies as well.

"His tenures as BJP President saw the Congress falling sharply from 400 to below 200 in 1989 and the BJP becoming the single largest party for the first time in 1996. Advani Ji nurtured generations of Karyakartas and gave the Party a clear foundation rooted in the principle of Nation First," wrote the PM.

Advani's Early Life and Political Career

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year. (ANI)

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