PM Modi Marks First Naxal-Free Diwali With Troops In Bastar Region

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali in Naxal-Free Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, describing the occasion as special as it marks the first festival of lights since the country became free from Naxalism. Addressing the security personnel, the Prime Minister said that Diwali 2026 was particularly significant as every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and crores of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency.

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," PM Modi said.

Honoring the Guardians of the Nation

Highlighting the significance of celebrating the festival with security personnel, Modi said that he had come to spend Diwali with them, describing those guarding the country's borders and protecting its citizens within the country as members of his family.

"Today, across the entire nation and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating this sacred festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a wonderful occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I, too, have come to celebrate Diwali in your midst. Those who protect the nation-whether at the borders or within the country-those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India-you are all members of my own family," the Prime Minister said.

"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun." He said that security personnel were part of his family as he celebrated Diwali with them in Bastar, crediting their sacrifices and dedication for ending Naxalism in the region and ushering in a new wave of development.

"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun," PM Modi said.

Rajnath Singh Celebrates at Nathula Pass

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula Pass in Sikkim, hailing their discipline, dedication and sacrifices and saying that their presence along the country's borders allows citizens to celebrate festivals and sleep peacefully.

Addressing Army personnel on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Singh extended festive greetings to the soldiers and their families and paid tribute to the martyrs commemorated at the war memorial, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you and your family members on Diwali. I would also like to congratulate the martyrs of Sherathang War Memorial who have sacrificed their lives for us," he said. (ANI)

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