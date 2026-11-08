Did Sridevi Approve Of Janhvi Kapoor's Nose Job? Actress Reveals Why Her Mother Saw 'Potential' After Surgery

Janhvi Kapoor dropped an honest revelation about her late mother Sridevi recently. Sridevi saw real acting potential in her daughter - but only after Janhvi got a nose job. Appearing on Galatta Plus alongside her maternal cousin Maheswari, the actor shared unfiltered details about Sridevi's reaction to her Bollywood ambitions. The admission caught fans off guard.

February 2018 brought immense grief when Sridevi died at age 54. Before her passing, the screen icon harboured deep reservations about her daughter entering cinema. Janhvi pushed forward anyway. She made her official Bollywood debut in Dhadak later that year.

Initial Hesitations and Sridevi's Reality Check

Decades in front of the camera gave Sridevi a realistic view of showbiz pressures. She understood the relentless dedication needed for a long screen career. That experience made her hesitate when Janhvi first brought up acting.

"Okay, but then you have to give your life to it," Sridevi told her daughter point-blank. The direct response showed her belief that movie stardom demands absolute commitment and grit.

What Sridevi Said About the Procedure

Cosmetic surgery changed her mother's perspective entirely. Janhvi laughed on the panel as she remembered how Sridevi's evaluation shifted after the procedure, offering blunt feedback about her physical readiness for camera roles.

"I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, 'I don't think it's...' After I did my nose, she's like, 'Yeah, there's potential'," Janhvi said on Galatta Plus, as Hindustan Times reported.

Cousin Maheswari Recalls Family Concerns

Cousin Maheswari expanded on those family anxieties during the same show. She recalled Sridevi speaking privately about the industry's brutal demands and the strength required to navigate them successfully.

"Jaanu wants to be in films, but I'm not very keen because it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there," Maheswari quoted Sridevi as saying. The warning laid bare a mother's protective instincts.

Promoting Transparency Around Beauty Standards

Why hide cosmetic work when honesty matters? Janhvi routinely speaks up about aesthetic enhancements rather than gatekeeping or feeding unrealistic beauty standards to young fans.

Advice from Sridevi always leaned toward caution. She urged Janhvi to remain conservative and sensible regarding any procedure - stressing moderation and careful thought before making personal cosmetic choices.