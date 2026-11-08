Forest Stun Man City 3-1 as Delap Double Deepens Slump
(MENAFN) Nottingham Forest dealt Manchester City a third straight Premier League defeat on Saturday, beating the visitors 3-1 at City Ground in a result that leaves the champions-elect chase in disarray.
Forest were ahead within six minutes. Jair Cunha stripped Josko Gvardiol of the ball, powered forward and fired into the bottom corner, beating goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Twelve minutes later, former City striker Liam Delap doubled the lead, finishing off a solo run to put the visitors in a hole before the 20-minute mark.
City, lacking their usual fluency early on, slowly found their feet before the interval. Enzo Fernandez failed to convert a close-range header from a Marc Guehi delivery, and Cunha hacked Erling Haaland’s effort off the line five minutes before the break.
Manager Enzo Maresca responded at halftime by sending on Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly, and the switch paid off almost immediately. Rayan Cherki pulled one back early in the second half with a superb half-volley, reviving City’s hopes of a comeback.
The visitors pressed hard for an equalizer, and Haaland drifted a curling attempt just wide, but their push left gaps at the back. Forest exploited them late on, as Delap finished a rapid counterattack with a powerful strike that went in off the post, making it 3-1 and sealing all three points.
The defeat leaves City six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal going into the international break.
Saturday’s results
Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham
Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United
Arsenal 1-0 Hull City
Forest were ahead within six minutes. Jair Cunha stripped Josko Gvardiol of the ball, powered forward and fired into the bottom corner, beating goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Twelve minutes later, former City striker Liam Delap doubled the lead, finishing off a solo run to put the visitors in a hole before the 20-minute mark.
City, lacking their usual fluency early on, slowly found their feet before the interval. Enzo Fernandez failed to convert a close-range header from a Marc Guehi delivery, and Cunha hacked Erling Haaland’s effort off the line five minutes before the break.
Manager Enzo Maresca responded at halftime by sending on Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly, and the switch paid off almost immediately. Rayan Cherki pulled one back early in the second half with a superb half-volley, reviving City’s hopes of a comeback.
The visitors pressed hard for an equalizer, and Haaland drifted a curling attempt just wide, but their push left gaps at the back. Forest exploited them late on, as Delap finished a rapid counterattack with a powerful strike that went in off the post, making it 3-1 and sealing all three points.
The defeat leaves City six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal going into the international break.
Saturday’s results
Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham
Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United
Arsenal 1-0 Hull City
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment