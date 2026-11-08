Defence Ministry Specialists Destroy More Than 480,000 Explosive Devices Since Start Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defence reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Demining specialists discovered and destroyed 336 explosive devices in October. The total number of such devices found and destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion stands at 483,702," the statement said.

In October, demining units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, operating under the Ministry of Defence, also cleared 459.55 hectares of agricultural land, 6.87 kilometres of roads and 40.1 kilometres of railway tracks.

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"A total of 1,804 hectares of liberated territory were cleared of mines and explosive devices in October," the Ministry of Defence added.

As previously reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian mines have injured 1,247 people and killed 510.

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