ADF Neutralises 137 Of 164 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram.

Beginning at 18:00 on Saturday, November 7, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from the Sea of Azov and 164 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones (112 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Defense Forces strike two Iskander launchers, Pantsir-S1 system in Russia's Bryansk region

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Sunday, November 8, air defence forces had shot down or suppressed 137 drones. Several attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations were ongoing.

Hits by enemy weapons were recorded at 23 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at six locations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on November 7, there had been 187 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders along the front line, with the enemy concentrating its attacks most heavily in the Kostiantynivka sector.