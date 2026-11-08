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Russia Loses Another 2,290 Troops, Four Air Defence Systems In War In Ukraine Over Past Day


Date: 2026-11-08 02:09:10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian military has also lost 12,458 tanks (+2), 25,668 armoured combat vehicles (+14), 52,044 artillery systems (+44), 2,257 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,751 air defence systems (+4), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,099 unmanned ground vehicles (+6), 600,177 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,337), 5,196 cruise missiles (+4), 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 171,850 vehicles and fuel tankers (+461), and 4,888 units of special equipment (+7).

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Military see no Russian preparations for breakthrough toward Kharkiv

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 7, there had been 187 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders along the front line, with the enemy concentrating its attacks most heavily in the Kostiantynivka sector.

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UkrinForm

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