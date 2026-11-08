Temperatures To Reach +10°C In Ukraine On Sunday, No Precipitation Expected

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre on Facebook.

"No precipitation is expected. Fog is possible in some western regions in the morning. Winds will be variable at 3–8 metres per second," the statement said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +1°C to +6°C, reaching up to +10°C in Zakarpattia.

Power outage schedules to be in effect in some regions on Sunday, covering 1.5 to 4 groups

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Winds will be variable at 3–8 metres per second.

Daytime temperatures in the capital will reach +4°C to +6°C, while the Kyiv region will see temperatures ranging from +1°C to +6°C.