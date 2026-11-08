Loud Blasts Reported In Riyadh Amid Security Alert
Several loud explosions have been heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
The Reuters news agency reported the incident, but no further details have been released so far.
Saudi Civil Defense later said the danger had passed.
According to the information, air defence systems operated by the Saudi-led coalition detected and intercepted two missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.
Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense had issued a warning to residents of Riyadh about a "potential threat". Residents were advised to avoid gathering in groups and seek shelter in safe locations.
Image: Reuters
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