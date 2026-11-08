Samsung Electronics To Be First South Korean Firm With Cash Assets Over 200 Trillion Won

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 8 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Helped by the artificial intelligence-led (AI) chip supercycle, Samsung Electronics Co is poised to become the first South Korean company with cash assets of over 200 trillion won (US$146.6 billion), Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday, citing industry data.

Cash and cash equivalents at the chip giant are estimated to have reached 214.8 trillion won as of the third quarter, up 24.8 trillion won from 190 trillion won recorded three months earlier, according to the data.

The amount is also nearly double the 108.5 trillion won recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Total assets owned by the company reached 791.8 trillion won as of the end of September, up 32.4 trillion won from three months earlier.

Market watchers estimate Samsung's current cash assets are enough to fully fund the top-line payout in its landmark shareholder return policy announced in August.

The chip behemoth said about 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won will be available for shareholder returns in 2026.

Investments into chipmaking infrastructure and research and development are expected to reach a historic high of over 100 trillion won this year, too, with 84.4 trillion won to be spent on expanding its memory production facilities.

Samsung said it expects the semiconductor supercycle to continue through next year amid sustained investments in AI and a memory supply crunch, while adding that it plans to announce its shareholder policy for the coming year at a board meeting scheduled for January.

--NNN-YONHAP