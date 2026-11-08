Cargo Ship Hit in Gulf of Oman Incident Off UAE Coast, Alert Issued
(MENAFN) A cargo ship has been caught up in an incident involving military forces in the Gulf of Oman, a maritime security body said on Saturday, raising fresh concerns over shipping safety in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.
Military authorities flagged the incident roughly 18 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, according to a maritime security monitor. Neither the vessel nor the military forces involved were identified.
Officials said the condition of the crew, the extent of any damage and the potential environmental impact remain unknown. Investigations are ongoing, and the monitor urged vessels in the area to track maritime security updates and stay vigilant.
Military authorities flagged the incident roughly 18 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, according to a maritime security monitor. Neither the vessel nor the military forces involved were identified.
Officials said the condition of the crew, the extent of any damage and the potential environmental impact remain unknown. Investigations are ongoing, and the monitor urged vessels in the area to track maritime security updates and stay vigilant.
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