Tajik Minister Visits KEGOC To Learn About Digital Energy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma visited Kazakhstan's electricity grid operator KEGOC JSC in Astana on November 6, 2026, to learn about the company's activities and its projects in energy-sector digitalization, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

The visit took place as part of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's official visit to Kazakhstan.

KEGOC Chairman of the Management Board Nabi Aitzhanov briefed the Tajik minister on the company's key areas of activity, the development prospects of Kazakhstan's Unified Electric Power System and the implementation of strategic investment projects.

Digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence into power system management were the central topics of the meeting. Aitzhanov presented modern technological solutions aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of the national power grid.

Daler Juma highly praised KEGOC's experience in digital transformation and the application of innovative technologies.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation and exchange experience in digitalization, the use of artificial intelligence and power system management.

KEGOC JSC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) manages Kazakhstan's National Power Grid and serves as the system operator of the country's Unified Electric Power System. Its responsibilities include electricity transmission through the national grid, as well as the operation, maintenance and development of grid infrastructure, including high-voltage transmission lines and substations.