JETOUR G700 Ark Edition Demonstrates Advanced All-Terrain Capabilities at 2026 Global Technology Experience Day

(MENAFN- PRNEWS.IO)

During the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, the G700 Ark Edition completed an emergency navigation trial at JETOUR G Series' specialized navigation base, followed by hands-on experience by global media. The demonstration showcased its on-water navigation capabilities and GAIA Ark Tech, marking a further step in JETOUR G Series' exploration of all-terrain mobility.

GAIA Ark Tech is designed for emergency rescue, outdoor exploration and demanding field operations. By addressing the requirements of off-road driving and water navigation, it extends vehicle mobility beyond conventional terrain.

Technically, the system integrates a comprehensive sealing system, an intelligent navigation stability system and a dedicated 800V water-fording system paired with the CEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender. When navigation mode is activated, the powertrain redirects energy to the water-fording system, enabling the vehicle to move forward and maintain directional control on water. Combined with IP68-rated protection for key components, these technologies support the transition from conventional wading to controlled on-water mobility.

A European media representative commented: "Unlike the concept-level modified products commonly seen in the industry, the G700 Ark Edition is a true production-grade amphibious vehicle. Its stable on-water performance, mature system logic, and comprehensive experience that also preserves full land all-terrain capability far exceed the industry's common expectations for a production model, and confirm JETOUR's technological accumulation in the field of all-domain mobility."

The G700 Ark Edition shares the same GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture as the standard model, with a common core technology foundation and consistent quality standards. Combining off-road capability with controlled water navigation and emergency mobility, it extends its operating range across land and water.

JETOUR G Series advances all-terrain technology through practical engineering and real-world validation. Global media testing demonstrates GAIA Ark Tech's capabilities under real-world conditions. Looking ahead, JETOUR G Series will continue developing all-terrain mobility solutions for diverse travel needs and specialized applications, delivering reliable mobility for users worldwide.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018 under the “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR spans over 100 countries and regions with 2,000+ sales and after-sales outlets, 50 million+ global users, and R&D networks across the EU, Middle East, Central & South America, and ASEAN. Its T-Series (light off-road) and G-Series (premium luxury off-road) serve urban commuting, family road trips, camping, and long-distance journeys.

Tina Liu

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

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