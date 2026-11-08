Played Significant Role In Shaping Country's Growth: Andhra Governor, CM Greet LK Advani On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday greeted former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani on his 99th birthday.

“I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Bharat Ratna Shri L K Advani ji, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India on his Birthday. May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and a long life,” Governor Abdul Nazeer said in a post on 'X'.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also greeted Advani on his birthday. The Governor wished him good health, happiness and long life.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his greetings to Advani.“Wishing Bharat Ratna Shri L.K. Advani Ji a very happy 99th birthday. His invaluable contributions to nation-building and decades of dedicated public service continue to inspire generations. As one of the early leaders of independent India, he has played a significant role in shaping the country's growth and progress,” said the Chief Minister.

“I feel privileged to have worked with him during our time in the NDA. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and longevity in the years ahead,” added CM Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes to Advani.“Your contribution to nation-building is unparalleled. You have played a pivotal role in shaping the politics of independent India and in the country's development. Your decades of public service inspire us all. I pray to Lord Shri Lakshmipati Balaji for your good health,” the Jana Sena leader said.

Andhra Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh greeted Advani.“A true colossus of Indian politics whose discipline, wisdom, and selfless service continue to inspire generations of leaders across the nation. Praying for his good health and peace on this remarkable milestone,” he said on X.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the veteran leader. "It is a joyous occasion as Shri Lal Krishna Advani, a visionary for India's development, a pioneer in building a new India, and a patriot who dedicated his life to public service, enters his hundredth year. His inspiration guides the youth. He stands as a towering example of a disciplined, principled life."