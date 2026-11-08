Kali Puja Celebrations Illuminate Bengal Amidst Political Greetings

As light and devotion fill every corner of Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja, a special puja and aarti were performed at Adyapeeth Temple in Dakshineswar, North 24 Parganas, on Sunday.

Political Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

Meanwhile, political leaders in Assam extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Kali Puja, wishing them happiness, peace, good health and prosperity. In a post on X, BJP leader Dilip Saikia extended his greetings to the people of Assam and prayed for the blessings of Goddess Kali. He expressed hope that the goddess would remove evil and negativity and bring happiness and prosperity to everyone.“On the sacred occasion of Sri Sri Kali Puja, heartfelt greetings to all of Assam. May Maa Kali destroy all evil & negativity, and bless everyone with happiness, peace, good health & prosperity,” Saikia wrote.

On the sacred occasion of Sri Sri Kali Puja, heartfelt greetings to all of Assam. May Maa Kali destroy all evil & negativity, and bless everyone with happiness, peace, good health & prosperity. Jai Maa Kali! - Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) November 8, 2026

Greetings from Assam and West Bengal Officials

The Assam Chief Minister's Office also shared that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people on the occasion and prayed for their peace, prosperity and well-being. In a post on X, it said,“On the occasion of Sri Sri Kali Puja, Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa extended his greetings to the people of Assam and prayed to Goddess Kali for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all.”

On the occasion of Sri Sri Kali Puja, Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa extended his greetings to the people of Assam and prayed to Goddess Kali for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all. - Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 8, 2026

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari extended his warmest greetings to all. Praying to Maa Kali, he wished for her divine blessings to touch every home, filling hearts with strength, minds with courage, and lives with abundance, joy, and lasting prosperity. In a post on X, Adhikari wrote,“I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations to everyone on the sacred and auspicious occasion of Shri Shri Kali Puja. May Mother Kali's blessings give everyone the strength and courage to overcome every obstacle and adversity in life. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Victory to Mother Kali." Meanwhile, the Odisha Commerce and Transport Department (CTO) also extended festive greetings through a post on X.“Wishing you a blessed Diwali and Kali Puja,” the department posted. (ANI)

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