Ahmedabad Woman Stabs Ex-Army Husband To Death With Kitchen Knife After Domestic Dispute At Home

A woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad killed her husband with a kitchen knife following a domestic dispute. The incident took place on November 6 in the Naroda Smart City area, where the couple lived.

The victim was identified as Dilip Kharadi, a former Army man who had been working as a driver after leaving the service, according to police sources. He lived with his wife Nirmala and their two children.

On the night of the incident, an argument broke out between Kharadi and his wife. During the altercation, Nirmala picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the left side of his chest.

The knife struck the area above the heart, causing serious injuries. After the attack, Nirmala took Dilip to a hospital herself. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the couple had been having frequent arguments over family related issues. Their latest altercation began over food and household responsibilities on Thursday night.

Senior police officer VN Yadav said the incident took place between 10 pm and midnight on November 6. Dilip's father subsequently lodged a First Information Report at the Naroda police station in connection with his son's death.

"There had been family related issues between Dilip and his wife for a long time. They had another argument last night, during which Nirmala attacked her husband with a knife, striking him in the chest. The knife hit the area above the heart," Yadav said.

Police have taken Nirmala into custody in connection with the alleged murder. She is being questioned, and further legal proceedings are underway.