Iran Says 2 Tankers Burning After Hitting Mines in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil tankers are on fire after striking naval mines in and near the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said late Saturday.
The IRGC claimed both vessels had shut off their navigation and positioning systems and tried to take an unauthorized route, and it accused them of multiple violations. One tanker was struck east of the strait, it said, and the other inside the waterway.
Hours earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that an American aircraft had disabled a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, identified as the St. Kitts-flagged Huda, had repeatedly tried to break through the US naval blockade of Iran, according to CENTCOM, which added that the ship had called at an Iranian port.
The incidents underscore mounting friction over shipping through the strait. Tensions have persisted since the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began in late February, a conflict that remains unresolved.
The IRGC claimed both vessels had shut off their navigation and positioning systems and tried to take an unauthorized route, and it accused them of multiple violations. One tanker was struck east of the strait, it said, and the other inside the waterway.
Hours earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that an American aircraft had disabled a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, identified as the St. Kitts-flagged Huda, had repeatedly tried to break through the US naval blockade of Iran, according to CENTCOM, which added that the ship had called at an Iranian port.
The incidents underscore mounting friction over shipping through the strait. Tensions have persisted since the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began in late February, a conflict that remains unresolved.
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