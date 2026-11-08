Photojournalist Killed on Yemen Front Line as Marib Fighting Surges
(MENAFN) A freelance photojournalist has been killed covering the escalating battle between Yemeni government troops and Houthi forces in Marib province, the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate announced on Saturday.
Abdulrahman al-Houri died Friday while filming on a front line in the south of the province, according to the union. He supplied photographs and footage to media outlets and reporters working in Marib.
The syndicate mourned the young journalist’s death and called for an investigation into how he died, insisting those responsible be held to account. It also pressed for stronger protection for journalists and media workers operating in armed conflicts.
In a separate announcement, the Yemeni army said two of its commanders had been killed fighting the Houthis in Marib. It gave no date for their deaths and offered no details of the circumstances.
Government forces hold Marib city and the province’s oil and gas fields, while the Houthis control several rural districts.
The latest flare-up between the two sides began in July, after a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
Yemen has been mired in war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
Abdulrahman al-Houri died Friday while filming on a front line in the south of the province, according to the union. He supplied photographs and footage to media outlets and reporters working in Marib.
The syndicate mourned the young journalist’s death and called for an investigation into how he died, insisting those responsible be held to account. It also pressed for stronger protection for journalists and media workers operating in armed conflicts.
In a separate announcement, the Yemeni army said two of its commanders had been killed fighting the Houthis in Marib. It gave no date for their deaths and offered no details of the circumstances.
Government forces hold Marib city and the province’s oil and gas fields, while the Houthis control several rural districts.
The latest flare-up between the two sides began in July, after a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
Yemen has been mired in war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
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