Yemen Forces Claim 875 Strikes, 130 Houthi Fighters Hit in Hours
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said Saturday they launched 875 operations against the Houthis within a matter of hours, claiming 130 fighters and commanders were killed or incapacitated.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement on X that the operations hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment under Operation Dawn of Yemen.
Warplanes, drones and artillery backed the assault, al-Nazili said, destroying or damaging 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, among them missile launchers.
In southwestern Taiz province, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters kept up efforts to repel Houthi attacks and strike the group’s positions and movements. Other units hit Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces, while the army reported ongoing operations by government-aligned forces on the southern and western fronts.
The military said its forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the military’s claims.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition stepped in the following year in support of the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement on X that the operations hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment under Operation Dawn of Yemen.
Warplanes, drones and artillery backed the assault, al-Nazili said, destroying or damaging 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, among them missile launchers.
In southwestern Taiz province, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters kept up efforts to repel Houthi attacks and strike the group’s positions and movements. Other units hit Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces, while the army reported ongoing operations by government-aligned forces on the southern and western fronts.
The military said its forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the military’s claims.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition stepped in the following year in support of the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
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