Zelenskyy Says Russia Deploys North Korean Missiles in Attacks on Kyiv
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of using North Korean-made ballistic missiles during a series of overnight attacks across Ukraine, including strikes targeting the capital, Kyiv.
In a statement following a coordination meeting with Ukrainian officials, Zelenskyy said specialists were examining the locations struck by Russian ballistic missiles to determine the full extent of the damage and identify the weapons involved.
He revealed that preliminary technical assessments had identified North Korean-supplied KN-23 missiles among the weapons used against a major energy installation.
“According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea,” Zelenskyy said, describing the issue as “further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened.”
According to the Ukrainian leader, Russian forces launched 36 missiles during the overnight operation, but Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept only four. He also highlighted the country's continuing shortage of interceptor missiles for its American-made Patriot air defense systems.
Zelenskyy argued that Washington has a particularly important role in helping Kyiv overcome these shortages. He said Ukraine is exploring ways to accelerate the delivery of defensive equipment while communicating its urgent requirements to American officials to strengthen protection for its population.
“This is especially important right now – not just ahead of winter, but also ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations,” Zelenskyy said.
He further accused Moscow of attempting to strengthen its position ahead of upcoming diplomatic discussions by increasing pressure on Ukraine and its international partners.
The accusations come as Russia and Ukraine prepare to participate in another round of US-mediated trilateral negotiations scheduled to begin Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement following a coordination meeting with Ukrainian officials, Zelenskyy said specialists were examining the locations struck by Russian ballistic missiles to determine the full extent of the damage and identify the weapons involved.
He revealed that preliminary technical assessments had identified North Korean-supplied KN-23 missiles among the weapons used against a major energy installation.
“According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea,” Zelenskyy said, describing the issue as “further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened.”
According to the Ukrainian leader, Russian forces launched 36 missiles during the overnight operation, but Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept only four. He also highlighted the country's continuing shortage of interceptor missiles for its American-made Patriot air defense systems.
Zelenskyy argued that Washington has a particularly important role in helping Kyiv overcome these shortages. He said Ukraine is exploring ways to accelerate the delivery of defensive equipment while communicating its urgent requirements to American officials to strengthen protection for its population.
“This is especially important right now – not just ahead of winter, but also ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations,” Zelenskyy said.
He further accused Moscow of attempting to strengthen its position ahead of upcoming diplomatic discussions by increasing pressure on Ukraine and its international partners.
The accusations come as Russia and Ukraine prepare to participate in another round of US-mediated trilateral negotiations scheduled to begin Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
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