Trump Offers Dana White Press Secretary Job; UFC Boss Says No
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump floated an unconventional pick for White House spokesperson on Saturday, offering the job to UFC chief Dana White, who rejected it, a major U.S. cable news network reported.
A source familiar with the matter told the network that White “declined the unorthodox idea.”
Trump made the pitch publicly on Truth Social, calling White a “fighter and warrior” and saying he would welcome him in the role.
The president went further, urging White to bring a team of assistants and naming six UFC fighters, whose photographs he posted alongside the message.
According to Trump, the fighters would help shield the administration from “the Lunatic Left,” and White would make an extraordinary, unorthodox spokesman.
One aide characterized the offer as a joke. Still, it lands as Trump continues to look for a new press secretary following the departure of Karoline Leavitt and a five-day stint in the job by Katie Zacharia.
The post carries added weight as Democrats have taken control of Congress and vowed to open investigations into the administration, raising the stakes for whoever fills the role.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung backed the idea Saturday, reposting Trump’s message with the comment: “Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!”
A source familiar with the matter told the network that White “declined the unorthodox idea.”
Trump made the pitch publicly on Truth Social, calling White a “fighter and warrior” and saying he would welcome him in the role.
The president went further, urging White to bring a team of assistants and naming six UFC fighters, whose photographs he posted alongside the message.
According to Trump, the fighters would help shield the administration from “the Lunatic Left,” and White would make an extraordinary, unorthodox spokesman.
One aide characterized the offer as a joke. Still, it lands as Trump continues to look for a new press secretary following the departure of Karoline Leavitt and a five-day stint in the job by Katie Zacharia.
The post carries added weight as Democrats have taken control of Congress and vowed to open investigations into the administration, raising the stakes for whoever fills the role.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung backed the idea Saturday, reposting Trump’s message with the comment: “Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!”
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