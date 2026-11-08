Yemen Army Says It Hit 50 Houthi Vehicles, Missile Launchers
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said on Saturday they carried out 875 operations against Houthi fighters within hours, claiming to have killed or incapacitated 130 fighters and commanders.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement on X that the operations hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. Warplanes, drones and artillery backed the assault, he said, destroying or damaging 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, including missile launchers.
In southwestern Taiz province, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters kept up efforts to repel Houthi attacks and strike the group’s positions and movements. Other units targeted Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces, and the army reported continued operations by government-aligned forces on the southern and western fronts.
The military said its forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the military’s statement.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, after a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement on X that the operations hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. Warplanes, drones and artillery backed the assault, he said, destroying or damaging 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, including missile launchers.
In southwestern Taiz province, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters kept up efforts to repel Houthi attacks and strike the group’s positions and movements. Other units targeted Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces, and the army reported continued operations by government-aligned forces on the southern and western fronts.
The military said its forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the military’s statement.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, after a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.
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