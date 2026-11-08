Sudanese Army Downs Suspected Hostile Drone Over West Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military announced Saturday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a drone identified as hostile while it was flying over West Kordofan state in southern Sudan.
The army confirmed that the aircraft, identified as an FH-95 drone, was brought down in the Ayyal Bakhit area earlier in the morning. “Our air defenses shot down a hostile FH-95 drone over the Ayyal Bakhit area in West Kordofan state this morning,” an army spokesperson said in an official statement. No information was provided regarding the party responsible for operating the aircraft.
The incident comes as confrontations between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to intensify across North, West and South Kordofan.
In its latest military updates, the army reported on Thursday that its forces had captured four locations across North and South Kordofan. It also claimed to have destroyed 40 RSF military vehicles and taken control of another 43.
The military had previously announced the seizure of 11 additional locations in North Kordofan following clashes with RSF fighters. Fighting has persisted throughout the three Kordofan states since Oct. 25, with both sides attempting to consolidate their military presence and expand their territorial control.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, triggering a devastating humanitarian crisis. Estimates from the United Nations indicate that the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
The army confirmed that the aircraft, identified as an FH-95 drone, was brought down in the Ayyal Bakhit area earlier in the morning. “Our air defenses shot down a hostile FH-95 drone over the Ayyal Bakhit area in West Kordofan state this morning,” an army spokesperson said in an official statement. No information was provided regarding the party responsible for operating the aircraft.
The incident comes as confrontations between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to intensify across North, West and South Kordofan.
In its latest military updates, the army reported on Thursday that its forces had captured four locations across North and South Kordofan. It also claimed to have destroyed 40 RSF military vehicles and taken control of another 43.
The military had previously announced the seizure of 11 additional locations in North Kordofan following clashes with RSF fighters. Fighting has persisted throughout the three Kordofan states since Oct. 25, with both sides attempting to consolidate their military presence and expand their territorial control.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, triggering a devastating humanitarian crisis. Estimates from the United Nations indicate that the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment