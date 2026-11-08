Baku Mayor Emphasizes Victory Day's Place In Azerbaijan's Millennia-Long History
According to him, the Azerbaijani people, as a unified entity, have occupied an important place in the global socio-political system, and as a result of the policy implemented by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, this position is growing stronger day by day.
"When we look back at our history, the current period, especially in connection with November 8, Victory Day, is regarded as one of the most honorable and worthy eras in the millennia-long history of our people," he said.
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