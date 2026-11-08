Baku Mayor Emphasizes Victory Day's Place In Azerbaijan's Millennia-Long History

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Victory Day marks one of the most glorious periods in the Azerbaijani people's millennia-long history, Head of Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov told reporters during the visit to the Victory Monument on Sunday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani people, as a unified entity, have occupied an important place in the global socio-political system, and as a result of the policy implemented by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, this position is growing stronger day by day.

"When we look back at our history, the current period, especially in connection with November 8, Victory Day, is regarded as one of the most honorable and worthy eras in the millennia-long history of our people," he said.