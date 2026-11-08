Uzbekistan, Turkish Airlines Sign Deal To Boost Tourism And Visitor Numbers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish Airlines to promote the country's tourism potential across the airline's international network, develop joint travel packages and attract more foreign visitors in Istanbul on November 7.

According to Uzbekistan's Tourism Committe, the agreement was signed following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Murat Şeker, and the airline's Chief Commercial Officer Ahmet Harun Basturk.

The discussions focused on promoting Uzbekistan as a tourist destination through Turkish Airlines' global route network, increasing the efficiency of existing flights, attracting international travelers and expanding cooperation in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism segment.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to launch joint international advertising campaigns, develop special tourism packages and introduce promotional airfares and seasonal discounts.

Additionally, the cooperation envisages organizing business-to-business (B2B) meetings with international tour operators, conducting promotional events and arranging familiarization trips to Uzbekistan for foreign journalists and bloggers.

Moreover, the parties will produce video materials showcasing Uzbekistan's historical and cultural heritage and tourist attractions. The country's tourism potential will be promoted through Turkish Airlines' communication channels, including its website, email campaigns, mobile applications and customer loyalty programs.

Particular attention will be given to promoting Uzbekistan on routes served by Turkish Airlines but not covered by the country's national carriers. The partners also plan to introduce additional incentives to increase passenger traffic to Uzbekistan's major tourist destinations.

Turkish Airlines operates flights to 358 destinations in 133 countries. The airline carried 92.6 million passengers in 2025, according to the Uzbek Tourism Committee.

The agreement is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan's visibility in international tourism markets and support efforts to attract more foreign visitors.