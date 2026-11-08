US Establishes New Task Force to Disrupt Iran’s Weapons Supply Networks
(MENAFN) The United States has launched a new military task force designed to restrict Iran’s ability to transport advanced weapons and other strategic materials through land routes, marking an expansion of Washington’s efforts to increase economic and military pressure on Tehran.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, ordered the creation of Task Force Iron Gate on Nov. 7. The unit consists of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel and will operate from Tampa, Florida, according to the announcement.
The newly established task force will coordinate with various US government agencies to track and obstruct the transportation of sophisticated weapons systems, dual-use technologies, restricted materials and financial resources that Washington considers illegally generated. Its operations will concentrate on Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.
“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said.
He emphasized that strengthening coordination between American government institutions would further undermine Tehran's capacity to fund terrorist activities, restore weapons manufacturing facilities and replenish its military stockpiles.
The initiative comes as the US continues enforcing maritime restrictions on Iranian ports. According to CENTCOM, the ongoing naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting crude oil valued at more than $25 billion over recent months.
While the existing maritime measures target Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the newly announced operation will extend Washington's efforts to the country's overland
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, ordered the creation of Task Force Iron Gate on Nov. 7. The unit consists of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel and will operate from Tampa, Florida, according to the announcement.
The newly established task force will coordinate with various US government agencies to track and obstruct the transportation of sophisticated weapons systems, dual-use technologies, restricted materials and financial resources that Washington considers illegally generated. Its operations will concentrate on Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.
“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said.
He emphasized that strengthening coordination between American government institutions would further undermine Tehran's capacity to fund terrorist activities, restore weapons manufacturing facilities and replenish its military stockpiles.
The initiative comes as the US continues enforcing maritime restrictions on Iranian ports. According to CENTCOM, the ongoing naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting crude oil valued at more than $25 billion over recent months.
While the existing maritime measures target Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the newly announced operation will extend Washington's efforts to the country's overland
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