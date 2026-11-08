OP Rajbhar Asks Akhilesh To Seek Forgiveness For 1990 Firing Takes 'Elder Brother' Swipe At Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) In a veiled jibe at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief O.P. Rajbhar on Sunday asked Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to take his "elder brother from Delhi" along with him to Ayodhya's Ram Temple and also seek forgiveness for "firing at kar sevaks" in 1990.

The SP chief is scheduled to visit and offer prayers at the Ram Temple in December.

Taking to 'X', Rajbhar said: "Akhilesh ji, now that you are talking about visiting Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla, you should take your elder brother from Delhi along with you. After all, it was his mother and his party who described Lord Shri Ram as a mythical figure."

"On the way, make sure to tell him to see Ayodhya with his own eyes," he said while adding that Lord Shri Ram is not a figment of imagination.

Emphasising that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram Lalla, Rajbhar said that foreign invaders demolished the temple there and built a mosque in its place.

The UP Minister also asked Akhilesh Yadav to tell his "elder brother" Rahul Gandhi that he will "no longer carry the burden of the Congress party's historical mistakes".

"Bow your head before Ram Lalla and atone for the errors committed by your predecessors," he stated.

Rajbhar further said: "Akhilesh Bhai, this is not only about your elder brother. When you visit Ram Lalla, you should also seek forgiveness from the souls of the revered kar sevaks on whom your Samajwadi Party government had ordered firing."

Reiterating his accusation of "appeasement politics" against the SP chief, he said: "In the pursuit of Muslim votes, you wore many caps yourself and made Muslims wear many metaphorical 'caps' as well. A large part of your life passed in this political drama. If, in the end, you had to come under the shelter of Lord Shri Ram anyway, why did it take you so long, brother?"

However, Rajbhar welcomed Akhilesh Yadav's upcoming visit to the Ram Temple, saying, "Nevertheless, better late than never. Your decision to visit Ram Lalla is welcome. Go and seek his blessings. Perhaps upon reaching the sacred land of Ayodhya, you may see some truths that rise above politics."

He also extended Diwali greetings to the SP chief, while asserting that next year, Ayodhya will once again host a grand and divine Deepotsav.

"Millions of lamps will be lit, Ayodhya will shine brightly again, and the world will witness the splendour of Ram Lalla's city. To those supporters of yours who are spreading the misconception that this was Ayodhya's last Deepotsav, please tell them to make a note of this in bold letters," he said.

The UP Minister then asked Yadav to watch the video of this year's 'Deepotsav' celebrations to witness the sea of people who took part in the celebrations.

"There was not even enough space to set foot on Ram Ki Paidi. Do not mistake that sea of people for a mere crowd. Look at their faces, see their devotion, and try to understand the sentiment of the people. If you wish to understand Ram, first understand the people. The day you truly understand the people, you will understand Ram as well," he said.

Further, Rajbhar invited Akhilesh Yadav to witness next year's 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya.

"Stand on Ram Ki Paidi, witness the Deepotsav firsthand, and experience the spirit of the people that I have been talking about," he said.