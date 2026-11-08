Three Of Family, Including 21-Day-Old, Die As House Roof Collapses In UP's Kanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Three members of a family, including a 21-day-old boy, died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Panki police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said on Sunday.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel, along with rescue officials, rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The victims were trapped beneath the debris and were pulled out by the rescue teams before being rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, officials said.

"At around 8 a.m., the roof of a house collapsed in Panki Padao area under Panki Police Station limits, resulting in the tragic deaths of three people," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Qasim Abidi, told reporters.

"The deceased include a woman, her 21-day-old son, and her mother-in-law. A rescue operation was immediately carried out at the spot," he added.

On Saturday, several workers sustained injuries after a roof slab of an under-construction house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed.

The incident took place in the Modinagar police station area when construction work was underway, and several labourers were present at the site. The roof slab suddenly gave way, trapping workers under the debris.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

One worker was killed in the incident, while five others were rescued and hospitalised.

The incident comes days after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area, claiming seven lives.

The three-storey under-construction building collapsed on Thursday. According to the officials, the information about the collapse was received at 9.50 a.m. from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro Station.

Subsequently, a massive rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, the NDRF, the Delhi Fire Services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched.