Superstar Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside Chennai Residence On Deepavali

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated Deepavali on Sunday by greeting hundreds of enthusiastic fans who gathered outside his Poes Garden residence here to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and convey their festive wishes.

The veteran actor stepped out of his residence to acknowledge the crowd, waving warmly to his admirers and extending Deepavali greetings.

The gathering reflected the immense popularity of the actor, whose public appearances continue to attract considerable attention across Tamil Nadu.

Fans assembled outside his residence and greeted Rajinikanth with enthusiasm as he came forward to interact with them. Several admirers also presented gifts to the actor, which he accepted.

The interaction added a special touch to the festive celebrations for fans who had gathered at Poes Garden hoping to meet the superstar on the auspicious occasion.

Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals and is being observed across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour.

The festival, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, began with families taking traditional oil baths early in the morning, wearing new clothes, and offering prayers at temples.

Homes are decorated with colourful lights and traditional lamps, while families exchange sweets and gifts. Children and youngsters celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers in accordance with prescribed safety guidelines.

Political leaders, film personalities and prominent public figures also extended Deepavali greetings, wishing people happiness, prosperity and peace.

Rajinikanth's appearance outside his Chennai residence became one of the highlights of the day's celebrations for his admirers. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following across generations, has maintained a close relationship with his supporters throughout his decades-long career in the Tamil film industry.

His residence at Poes Garden has frequently witnessed gatherings of admirers during festivals, birthdays and other important occasions.

For many fans, meeting Rajinikanth or receiving a greeting from him during Deepavali remains a memorable experience. The superstar's decision to personally acknowledge those waiting outside his home was warmly welcomed by the gathering. As Deepavali celebrations continued across Chennai, the interaction between Rajinikanth and his admirers once again highlighted the enduring affection and admiration that the veteran actor commands among Tamil cinema audiences.