Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Thanks PM Modi For Birthday Wishes Today

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Receives Birthday Wishes

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for warm wishes on the occassion of his 57th birthday. In a post on X, Reddy conveyed, "Shri Narendra Modi ji, my sincere thanks for your kind wishes. Very grateful for the gesture and your thoughtful words." Shri Narendra Modi ji, My sincere thanks for your kind wishes. Very grateful for the gesture and your thoughtful words. @narendramodi @PMOIndia - Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 8, 2026

Prime Minister's Message to the CM

Earlier, PM Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister, wishing him good health and a long, fulfilling life. In a letter, the Prime Minister highlighted the nation's ongoing progress in the 'Amrit Kaal' era and lauded Reddy's efforts towards state and national development. "Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy Ji, Warm greetings on your birthday on November 08. Wishing you continued good health and a long, fulfilling life. In this era of Amrit Kaal, as India takes rapid strides toward development, prosperity and inclusivity, I am confident that your continued efforts will help propel the state and the nation to greater heights," the letter stated. "May your life be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity. I extend my warm wishes to you on your birthday once again," it added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, in a post on X today, wished the Telangana CM, "Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health."

Greetings from Other Political Leaders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla prayed for a long and fulfilling life for the Telangana Chief Minister. In a post on X, he said, "Warm birthday greetings to Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Chief Minister of Telangana. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and a long, fulfilling life. @revanth_anumula"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X, extended warm wishes to Reddy. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri @revanth_anumula Garu! Wishing you good health, happiness, and success. Have a wonderful year ahead!" he said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh wished for the well-being and happiness of the Telangana Chief Minister. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy Garu. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of public service," he said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, in a letter addressed to Reddy, also extended greetings to the Chief Minister. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish you good health, a long and fulfilling life, and a bright future," he stated in the letter. (ANI)

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