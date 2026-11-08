Gaza Floods Hit 950,000 Displaced as Church Panel Issues Urgent Plea
(MENAFN) A Palestinian presidential committee appealed to churches around the world on Saturday to send aid to the Gaza Strip and help safeguard its places of worship, as heavy rain pounded displaced families who already lack safe shelter.
In an urgent appeal, the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine called for food, drinking water, medicines, tents and winter supplies, with children, infants, the elderly and the sick first in line.
The committee said roughly 950,000 displaced people are living in flood-prone areas, more than 400,000 of them at high risk.
Rainwater also leaked into Gaza City’s historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church, the committee said, stressing the need to protect places of worship and repair damage to religious and historic sites. It said the destruction of Gaza’s churches cannot be separated from the wider devastation of Palestinian lives, homes and heritage.
Christian communities share the suffering of the broader Palestinian population, including displacement and the loss of shelter and safety, the committee said. Protecting the Christian presence in the Holy Land, it added, is inseparable from defending Palestinians’ rights to life, freedom and dignity.
It urged churches to use their influence to press governments and international institutions to secure unhindered access for humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel, and called for closer coordination with church and relief organizations in Palestine to reach the hardest-hit families.
“Prayer for Gaza must be accompanied by action for its people,” it said.
Separately, the Palestinian presidency urged the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to guarantee unrestricted aid access and international protection for Palestinians. It blamed Israel’s attacks, blockade and obstruction of aid for deepening the crisis.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening, flooding 70,000 tents and toppling dozens of walls, according to the government media office.
Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023, has devastated homes and infrastructure across Gaza. A ceasefire has held since Oct. 10, 2025, but continued Israeli restrictions on aid, shelter supplies and reconstruction materials have hampered relief work. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed over the past three years.
In an urgent appeal, the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine called for food, drinking water, medicines, tents and winter supplies, with children, infants, the elderly and the sick first in line.
The committee said roughly 950,000 displaced people are living in flood-prone areas, more than 400,000 of them at high risk.
Rainwater also leaked into Gaza City’s historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church, the committee said, stressing the need to protect places of worship and repair damage to religious and historic sites. It said the destruction of Gaza’s churches cannot be separated from the wider devastation of Palestinian lives, homes and heritage.
Christian communities share the suffering of the broader Palestinian population, including displacement and the loss of shelter and safety, the committee said. Protecting the Christian presence in the Holy Land, it added, is inseparable from defending Palestinians’ rights to life, freedom and dignity.
It urged churches to use their influence to press governments and international institutions to secure unhindered access for humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel, and called for closer coordination with church and relief organizations in Palestine to reach the hardest-hit families.
“Prayer for Gaza must be accompanied by action for its people,” it said.
Separately, the Palestinian presidency urged the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to guarantee unrestricted aid access and international protection for Palestinians. It blamed Israel’s attacks, blockade and obstruction of aid for deepening the crisis.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening, flooding 70,000 tents and toppling dozens of walls, according to the government media office.
Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023, has devastated homes and infrastructure across Gaza. A ceasefire has held since Oct. 10, 2025, but continued Israeli restrictions on aid, shelter supplies and reconstruction materials have hampered relief work. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed over the past three years.
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